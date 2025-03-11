ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) Downgraded to “Hold” Rating by StockNews.com

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday.

ICUI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ICU Medical in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of ICU Medical from $198.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $199.67.

ICU Medical Stock Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of NASDAQ ICUI traded down $11.92 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $130.05. 530,532 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 227,338. The firm has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.46 and a beta of 0.73. ICU Medical has a twelve month low of $93.36 and a twelve month high of $196.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $165.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

In other ICU Medical news, CEO Vivek Jain sold 1,373 shares of ICU Medical stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.48, for a total transaction of $213,474.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 104,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,262,119.64. The trade was a 1.30 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ICU Medical

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vise Technologies Inc. boosted its stake in ICU Medical by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 2,649 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 51,531 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,996,000 after acquiring an additional 8,789 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 122,239 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $18,968,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of ICU Medical during the 4th quarter worth $3,236,000. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of ICU Medical during the 4th quarter worth $342,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

ICU Medical Company Profile

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy, vascular access, and vital care applications worldwide. Its infusion therapy products include needlefree products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; ChemoClave and ChemoLock closed system transfer devices, which are used to limit the escape of hazardous drugs or vapor concentrations, block the transfer of environmental contaminants into the system, and eliminates the risk of needlestick injury; Tego needle free connectors; Deltec GRIPPER non-coring needles for portal access; and ClearGuard, SwabCap, and SwabTip disinfection caps.

