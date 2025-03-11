IBC Advanced Alloys (CVE:IB) Trading 28.6% Higher – What’s Next?

IBC Advanced Alloys Corp. (CVE:IB – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 28.6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09. Approximately 392,855 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 567% from the average daily volume of 58,876 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

IBC Advanced Alloys Stock Up 28.6 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 343.32, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

IBC Advanced Alloys Company Profile

IBC Advanced Alloys Corp. develops, produces, and sells specialty alloy products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Copper Alloys and Engineered Materials segments. It offers various copper alloys as castings and forgings, such as beryllium copper, chrome copper, oxygen-free high conductivity copper, and aluminum bronze in the form of plates, blocks, rounds, discs, bars, rings, tubes, rods, and other custom forgings, as well as specialty copper alloy forgings for plastic mold tooling and resistance welding applications.

