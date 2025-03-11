IBC Advanced Alloys (CVE:IB) Trading 28.6% Higher – Time to Buy?

IBC Advanced Alloys Corp. (CVE:IB – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 28.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09. 392,855 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 567% from the average session volume of 58,876 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.
IBC Advanced Alloys Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 343.32, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.81.
IBC Advanced Alloys Company Profile
IBC Advanced Alloys Corp. develops, produces, and sells specialty alloy products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Copper Alloys and Engineered Materials segments. It offers various copper alloys as castings and forgings, such as beryllium copper, chrome copper, oxygen-free high conductivity copper, and aluminum bronze in the form of plates, blocks, rounds, discs, bars, rings, tubes, rods, and other custom forgings, as well as specialty copper alloy forgings for plastic mold tooling and resistance welding applications.
