Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) Shares Purchased by SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda

SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda boosted its position in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) by 30.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the quarter. Hubbell accounts for 1.9% of SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda owned 0.06% of Hubbell worth $12,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in Hubbell by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 9,144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,830,000 after buying an additional 1,886 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Hubbell by 122.4% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 28,723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,032,000 after buying an additional 15,806 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hubbell by 7.1% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 229,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,187,000 after buying an additional 15,215 shares during the period. LGT Capital Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in Hubbell in the third quarter worth approximately $39,687,000. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its position in Hubbell by 30.3% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,202,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $514,377,000 after purchasing an additional 279,654 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Hubbell alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HUBB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $493.00 to $473.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Hubbell from $455.00 to $450.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Hubbell from $475.00 to $422.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $464.88.

Hubbell Trading Down 4.6 %

Shares of NYSE:HUBB opened at $338.07 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $18.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $404.49 and its 200-day moving average is $423.20. Hubbell Incorporated has a 52-week low of $337.21 and a 52-week high of $481.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.02 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 28.62% and a net margin of 13.82%. The firm’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.69 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Hubbell Incorporated will post 17.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Hubbell Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $1.32 per share. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.77%.

Hubbell announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 12th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to repurchase up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Alyssa R. Flynn sold 1,164 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.06, for a total transaction of $452,865.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,683,462.62. This trade represents a 21.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hubbell Profile

(Free Report)

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hubbell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hubbell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.