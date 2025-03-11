Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Here’s Why

Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $37.96 and last traded at $37.94, with a volume of 23015 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $38.48.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on HUBG. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Hub Group from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Benchmark increased their price objective on Hub Group from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Barclays cut their target price on Hub Group from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Hub Group in a report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Finally, Susquehanna raised shares of Hub Group from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.82.

Hub Group Stock Down 1.7 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.19. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.24 and a beta of 0.93.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The transportation company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.48. Hub Group had a return on equity of 7.10% and a net margin of 2.64%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hub Group, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

Hub Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Hub Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.41%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hub Group

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Hub Group by 14.3% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 783,456 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,608,000 after acquiring an additional 97,768 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,598 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Hub Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in Hub Group by 4.6% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 45,122 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after buying an additional 1,996 shares during the period. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new position in Hub Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $445,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.77% of the company’s stock.

About Hub Group

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

