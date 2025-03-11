Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) Shares Sold by Mount Lucas Management LP

Mount Lucas Management LP reduced its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 17.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,579 shares of the company’s stock after selling 544 shares during the period. Mount Lucas Management LP’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Argentarii LLC acquired a new stake in Howmet Aerospace during the fourth quarter worth about $980,000. Permanent Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Howmet Aerospace during the fourth quarter worth about $318,000. Lifeworks Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Howmet Aerospace during the fourth quarter worth about $214,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Howmet Aerospace by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 65,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,171,000 after purchasing an additional 3,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new stake in Howmet Aerospace during the fourth quarter worth about $468,000. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective (up from $130.00) on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Friday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $124.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.28.

Howmet Aerospace Trading Down 1.7 %

NYSE HWM opened at $122.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.57. The firm has a market cap of $49.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.37, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.54. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a one year low of $62.80 and a one year high of $140.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 2.17.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 25.74%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Howmet Aerospace Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This is a boost from Howmet Aerospace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.18%.

Howmet Aerospace Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

See Also

