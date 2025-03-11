Howden Joinery Group (LON:HWDN) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

Howden Joinery Group Plc (LON:HWDN – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 734 ($9.45) and last traded at GBX 737 ($9.49), with a volume of 3920154 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 743 ($9.57).

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Howden Joinery Group from GBX 680 ($8.75) to GBX 849 ($10.93) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 968.80 ($12.47).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.20. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 15.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 796.76 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 846.38.

Howden Joinery Group (LON:HWDN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported GBX 45.60 ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Howden Joinery Group had a return on equity of 25.70% and a net margin of 10.82%. Equities research analysts forecast that Howden Joinery Group Plc will post 52.8073286 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Howden Joinery Group news, insider Tim Lodge acquired 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 772 ($9.94) per share, for a total transaction of £57,900 ($74,546.16). Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 7,538 shares of company stock valued at $5,820,438. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Howden Joinery Group Plc is the parent company of Howdens.

Howdens sells kitchens and joinery products to trade customers, primarily small local builders, through a network of over 850 UK depots. The business also operates over 70 depots across France, the Republic of Ireland, and Belgium.

Howdens only sells to the trade – they have the expertise to ensure that our products are fitted to the highest possible standards.

