Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) Position Increased by Candriam S.C.A.

Candriam S.C.A. raised its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,221 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $1,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Hormel Foods during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Hormel Foods during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Hormel Foods during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in shares of Hormel Foods during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 86.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Hormel Foods alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HRL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Barclays upgraded shares of Hormel Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Hormel Foods in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hormel Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.80.

Hormel Foods Stock Performance

Shares of HRL opened at $30.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.63 billion, a PE ratio of 20.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Hormel Foods Co. has a 52-week low of $27.59 and a 52-week high of $36.86.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and other food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Foodservice, and International segments. The company provides various perishable products that include fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products comprising canned luncheon meats, nut butters, snack nuts, chili, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hash, stews, tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, nutritional food supplements, and others.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hormel Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hormel Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.