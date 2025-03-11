Hochschild Mining (OTCMKTS:HCHDF) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Hochschild Mining plc (OTCMKTS:HCHDF – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.46 and traded as high as $2.49. Hochschild Mining shares last traded at $2.47, with a volume of 17,776 shares changing hands.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Hochschild Mining from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd.
Hochschild Mining Trading Down 2.2 %
Hochschild Mining Company Profile
Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, processing, and sale of gold and silver in the Americas. The company holds 100% interests in the Inmaculada gold/silver underground operation and Pallancata silver/gold property, which are located in the Department of Ayacucho in southern Peru.
