Hochschild Mining (OTCMKTS:HCHDF) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Hochschild Mining plc (OTCMKTS:HCHDF – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.46 and traded as high as $2.49. Hochschild Mining shares last traded at $2.47, with a volume of 17,776 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Hochschild Mining from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd.

Get Hochschild Mining alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on HCHDF

Hochschild Mining Trading Down 2.2 %

Hochschild Mining Company Profile

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

(Get Free Report)

Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, processing, and sale of gold and silver in the Americas. The company holds 100% interests in the Inmaculada gold/silver underground operation and Pallancata silver/gold property, which are located in the Department of Ayacucho in southern Peru.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hochschild Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hochschild Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.