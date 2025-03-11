HM Payson & Co. Sells 163 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

HM Payson & Co. trimmed its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 21.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 163 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Banco Santander S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 67.0% in the fourth quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 5,291 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 2,123 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $97,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,849,000. Andra AP fonden bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,423,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter worth about $689,000. 96.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:FIS opened at $71.29 on Tuesday. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.72 and a twelve month high of $91.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $76.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.01. The company has a market cap of $37.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.10.

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The information technology services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.05. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 14.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. This is a boost from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.30%.

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein purchased 701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $79.97 per share, for a total transaction of $56,058.97. Following the purchase, the director now owns 11,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $887,507.06. The trade was a 6.74 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on FIS shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $102.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. BNP Paribas cut Fidelity National Information Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Stephens dropped their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.65.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

