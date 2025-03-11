HM Payson & Co. Makes New $45,000 Investment in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 3rd quarter valued at about $438,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 104,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,082,000 after purchasing an additional 2,848 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc increased its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 112.3% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 19,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,435,000 after purchasing an additional 10,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 3,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management Trading Down 4.8 %

APO stock opened at $125.99 on Tuesday. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $95.11 and a 1-year high of $189.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $71.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.24, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.76.

Apollo Global Management Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a $0.4625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is 25.31%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on APO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $161.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $157.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $196.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $174.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apollo Global Management has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.74.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.28, for a total transaction of $791,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 377,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,697,517.92. This represents a 1.31 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

