Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday morning.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 28th.

Heron Therapeutics Stock Down 7.1 %

Shares of HRTX stock opened at $2.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $338.17 million, a P/E ratio of -12.33 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.73. Heron Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.04 and a 52 week high of $3.93.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $40.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.37 million. Analysts expect that Heron Therapeutics will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Heron Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HRTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 295.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 206,711 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 154,487 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 456.5% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 102,651 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 84,205 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in Heron Therapeutics by 340.0% during the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 108,115 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 83,542 shares in the last quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC lifted its position in Heron Therapeutics by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 2,455,495 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,757,000 after purchasing an additional 477,417 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Heron Therapeutics by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 218,455 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 50,109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

Heron Therapeutics Company Profile

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, focuses on enhancing the lives of patients by developing and commercializing therapeutic that enhances medical care. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer, a drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

