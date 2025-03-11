Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) COO Daniel Lesueur Sells 16,902 Shares of Stock

Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Free Report) COO Daniel Lesueur sold 16,902 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.52, for a total value of $76,397.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 216,250 shares in the company, valued at $977,450. This trade represents a 7.25 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Daniel Lesueur also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Health Catalyst alerts:

On Wednesday, February 5th, Daniel Lesueur sold 5,209 shares of Health Catalyst stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.76, for a total value of $30,003.84.

On Monday, January 6th, Daniel Lesueur sold 5,209 shares of Health Catalyst stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.51, for a total value of $39,119.59.

Health Catalyst Stock Down 7.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HCAT opened at $3.97 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.14. Health Catalyst, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.76 and a 12-month high of $9.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $278.74 million, a P/E ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Health Catalyst during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Health Catalyst during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Group One Trading LLC grew its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 107.6% during the fourth quarter. Group One Trading LLC now owns 4,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 2,260 shares during the last quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Health Catalyst during the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Health Catalyst during the third quarter valued at about $84,000. 85.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on HCAT shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Health Catalyst from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Health Catalyst from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Stephens lowered their price objective on Health Catalyst from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Health Catalyst from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded Health Catalyst from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.27.

Get Our Latest Report on HCAT

About Health Catalyst

(Get Free Report)

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Professional Services. The company provides data operating system data platform which provides clients single comprehensive environment to integrate and organize data from their disparate software systems; and analytics applications, a software analytics applications build for data platform to analyze clients face across clinical and quality, population health, and financial and operational use cases.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Health Catalyst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Health Catalyst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.