Head to Head Review: Pursuit Attractions & Hospitality (PRSU) and Its Competitors

Pursuit Attractions & Hospitality (NYSE:PRSU) is one of 196 publicly-traded companies in the "Business services, not elsewhere classified" industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Pursuit Attractions & Hospitality to related companies based on the strength of its risk, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Pursuit Attractions & Hospitality and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pursuit Attractions & Hospitality 0 0 1 0 3.00 Pursuit Attractions & Hospitality Competitors 965 6293 12772 335 2.61

Pursuit Attractions & Hospitality currently has a consensus target price of $50.00, indicating a potential upside of 32.21%. As a group, “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 24.11%. Given Pursuit Attractions & Hospitality’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Pursuit Attractions & Hospitality is more favorable than its competitors.

Volatility & Risk

Profitability

Pursuit Attractions & Hospitality has a beta of 2.01, indicating that its share price is 101% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pursuit Attractions & Hospitality’s competitors have a beta of 1.48, indicating that their average share price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Pursuit Attractions & Hospitality and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pursuit Attractions & Hospitality 2.68% 47.55% 5.49% Pursuit Attractions & Hospitality Competitors -16.33% -154.67% -3.10%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Pursuit Attractions & Hospitality and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Pursuit Attractions & Hospitality $1.40 billion $16.02 million 75.64 Pursuit Attractions & Hospitality Competitors $28.78 billion $590.94 million 22.65

Pursuit Attractions & Hospitality’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Pursuit Attractions & Hospitality. Pursuit Attractions & Hospitality is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

89.9% of Pursuit Attractions & Hospitality shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.4% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by institutional investors. 4.1% of Pursuit Attractions & Hospitality shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.9% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Pursuit Attractions & Hospitality beats its competitors on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

Pursuit Attractions & Hospitality Company Profile

Pursuit Attractions & Hospitality, Inc. engages in the provision of hospitality and leisure activities, experiential marketing, and live events. It operates through the following segments: Pursuit, Spiro, and GES Exhibitions. The Pursuit segment provides travel experiences that include recreational attractions, unique hotels and lodges, food and beverage, retail, sightseeing, and ground transportation services. The Spiro segment is an experiential marketing agency that partners with brands around the world to manage and elevate their global experiential marketing activities. The GES Exhibitions segment is a global exhibition services company that partners with exhibition and conference organizers as a full-service provider of strategic and logistics solutions to manage the complexity of their shows. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

