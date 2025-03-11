HC Wainwright Initiates Coverage on Inuvo (NYSE:INUV)

HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Inuvo (NYSE:INUV – Get Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $2.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective points to a potential upside of 465.29% from the company’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Inuvo in a research report on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

INUV stock opened at $0.35 on Tuesday. Inuvo has a twelve month low of $0.19 and a twelve month high of $0.79. The company has a market cap of $50.52 million, a P/E ratio of -5.90 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.48 and a 200-day moving average of $0.35.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INUV. Perkins Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Inuvo by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,083,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,579,000 after acquiring an additional 255,590 shares during the last quarter. Bard Associates Inc. increased its stake in Inuvo by 7.1% in the third quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 4,234,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 279,100 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Inuvo by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,203,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 134,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Inuvo by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 507,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 43,349 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.36% of the company’s stock.

About Inuvo

Inuvo, Inc engages in the advertising technology and services business primarily in the United States. It sells information technology solutions to brands, agencies, and large consolidators of advertising demand (platforms). Its platforms optimize the purchase and placement of advertising in real time.

