Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Shares Bought by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,433 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $2,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Hasbro by 28,552.6% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,789,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,967,000 after buying an additional 2,779,877 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 9,806.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,320,000 after acquiring an additional 989,906 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 40.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,485,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,068,000 after acquiring an additional 426,130 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Hasbro by 207.6% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 547,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,629,000 after purchasing an additional 369,744 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 882.9% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 400,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,410,000 after purchasing an additional 360,039 shares during the last quarter. 91.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HAS. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $84.00 price target (down previously from $88.00) on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on shares of Hasbro from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Hasbro from $82.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.22.

Hasbro Stock Down 0.7 %

HAS stock opened at $63.93 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.19. The company has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.25, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.51. Hasbro, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.26 and a 12-month high of $73.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Hasbro had a return on equity of 47.93% and a net margin of 9.32%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hasbro Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is 101.82%.

Hasbro Profile

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments.

