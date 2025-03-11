Hargreave Hale AIM VCT (LON:HHV) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of Hargreave Hale AIM VCT (LON:HHV – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 35.19 ($0.45) and traded as high as GBX 35.36 ($0.46). Hargreave Hale AIM VCT shares last traded at GBX 35.36 ($0.46), with a volume of 2,828 shares trading hands.
The company has a market capitalization of £129.30 million, a PE ratio of -19.64 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 35.19 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 37.08.
Hargreave Hale AIM VCT (LON:HHV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 18th. The company reported GBX 0.20 ($0.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Hargreave Hale AIM VCT had a net margin of 264.25% and a negative return on equity of 4.34%.
Hargreave Hale AIM VCT Company Profile
Hargreave Hale AIM VCT 1 plc is a venture capital trust specializing in United Kingdom based companies; primarily trading on AIM.
