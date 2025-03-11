Hargreave Hale AIM VCT (LON:HHV) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of Hargreave Hale AIM VCT (LON:HHV – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 35.19 ($0.45) and traded as high as GBX 35.36 ($0.46). Hargreave Hale AIM VCT shares last traded at GBX 35.36 ($0.46), with a volume of 2,828 shares trading hands.

Hargreave Hale AIM VCT Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £129.30 million, a PE ratio of -19.64 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 35.19 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 37.08.

Hargreave Hale AIM VCT (LON:HHV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 18th. The company reported GBX 0.20 ($0.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Hargreave Hale AIM VCT had a net margin of 264.25% and a negative return on equity of 4.34%.

Hargreave Hale AIM VCT Increases Dividend

Hargreave Hale AIM VCT Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were paid a GBX 2.75 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a yield of 7.16%. This is an increase from Hargreave Hale AIM VCT’s previous dividend of $2.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. Hargreave Hale AIM VCT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -166.65%.

Hargreave Hale AIM VCT 1 plc is a venture capital trust specializing in United Kingdom based companies; primarily trading on AIM.

