Hagerty (NYSE:HGTY) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE:HGTY – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 81,178 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 4% from the previous session’s volume of 78,423 shares.The stock last traded at $9.60 and had previously closed at $9.77.
Separately, Raymond James cut Hagerty from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th.
In other Hagerty news, Director Robert I. Kauffman sold 5,077 shares of Hagerty stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.59, for a total transaction of $53,765.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,481,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,463,373.95. This trade represents a 0.11 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 122,873 shares of company stock valued at $1,213,873. Company insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in Hagerty in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hagerty during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in Hagerty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Hagerty by 25,769.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in shares of Hagerty during the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. 20.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Hagerty, Inc provides insurance agency services worldwide. It offers motor vehicle and boat insurance products; and reinsurance products. The company provides Hagerty Media, which publishes contents through the Hagerty Drivers Club Magazine (HDC), video content, and social media channels; HDC that offers subscription based products and services, including HDC Magazine, automotive enthusiast events, proprietary vehicle valuation tools, emergency roadside services, and special vehicle-related discounts.
