Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE:HGTY) Shares Acquired by Markel Group Inc.

Markel Group Inc. boosted its stake in Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE:HGTY – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,108,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 108,000 shares during the period. Markel Group Inc. owned about 0.91% of Hagerty worth $29,992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HGTY. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in Hagerty in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Hagerty by 25,769.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Hagerty by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,726 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Hagerty in the fourth quarter worth $182,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hagerty in the third quarter worth $185,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Raymond James downgraded shares of Hagerty from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Robert I. Kauffman sold 3,242 shares of Hagerty stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.03, for a total transaction of $32,517.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,285,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,987,346.31. The trade was a 0.08 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 122,873 shares of company stock worth $1,213,873 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Hagerty Stock Performance

NYSE:HGTY opened at $9.35 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.60. The company has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.95 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Hagerty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.30 and a 52 week high of $12.35.

Hagerty Profile

Hagerty, Inc provides insurance agency services worldwide. It offers motor vehicle and boat insurance products; and reinsurance products. The company provides Hagerty Media, which publishes contents through the Hagerty Drivers Club Magazine (HDC), video content, and social media channels; HDC that offers subscription based products and services, including HDC Magazine, automotive enthusiast events, proprietary vehicle valuation tools, emergency roadside services, and special vehicle-related discounts.

