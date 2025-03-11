Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $1.41 EPS

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The coupon company reported ($1.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($1.41), Zacks reports. Groupon had a return on equity of 91.94% and a net margin of 3.87%.
Groupon Stock Down 0.6 %
Shares of GRPN traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.77. 2,563,301 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 892,620. The firm has a market cap of $388.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.16 and a beta of 1.41. Groupon has a 12-month low of $7.75 and a 12-month high of $19.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.08.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research firms have commented on GRPN. Northland Securities decreased their target price on Groupon from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Groupon from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.00.
About Groupon
Groupon, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates in two segments, North America and International. The company sells goods or services on behalf of third-party merchants. It serves customers through its mobile applications and websites.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Groupon
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- NVIDIA Stock Remains Stunningly Undervalued—Here’s Why
- Short Selling – The Pros and Cons
- Oracle Stock: 5 Reasons This AI Powerhouse Is a Long-Term Buy
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- U.S. Stocks Sink, Foreign Markets Soar: 3 ETFs to Ride the Wave
Receive News & Ratings for Groupon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Groupon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.