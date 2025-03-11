Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $1.41 EPS

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The coupon company reported ($1.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($1.41), Zacks reports. Groupon had a return on equity of 91.94% and a net margin of 3.87%.

Groupon Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of GRPN traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.77. 2,563,301 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 892,620. The firm has a market cap of $388.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.16 and a beta of 1.41. Groupon has a 12-month low of $7.75 and a 12-month high of $19.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.08.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on GRPN. Northland Securities decreased their target price on Groupon from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Groupon from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

About Groupon

Groupon, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates in two segments, North America and International. The company sells goods or services on behalf of third-party merchants. It serves customers through its mobile applications and websites.

