GreenPower Motor (CVE:GPV) Hits New 52-Week Low – Should You Sell?

GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (CVE:GPV – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.69 and last traded at C$0.73, with a volume of 2518 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.69.
The stock has a market capitalization of C$14.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 4.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 445.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$1.08 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.32.
GreenPower Motor Company Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes electric vehicles for commercial markets in the United States and Canada. The company offers commercial vehicles for delivery, public transit, schools, vanpools, micro-transit, shuttles, and other; and passenger, student, low floor transit, and cargo transportation.
