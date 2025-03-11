Great Elm Capital (NASDAQ:GECC) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Great Elm Capital (NASDAQ:GECC – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.15), Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $9.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.46 million. Great Elm Capital had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 15.00%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS.

Great Elm Capital Trading Down 2.3 %

NASDAQ GECC opened at $10.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.41. The company has a market capitalization of $121.56 million, a PE ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. Great Elm Capital has a 12 month low of $9.55 and a 12 month high of $11.39.

Get Great Elm Capital alerts:

Great Elm Capital Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. Great Elm Capital’s payout ratio is currently 214.49%.

Great Elm Capital Company Profile

Great Elm Capital Corp. is a business development company which specializes in loan and mezzanine, middle market investments. It invests in the debt instruments of middle market companies. The fund prefers to invest in media, commercial services and supplies, healthcare, telecommunication services, communications equipment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Great Elm Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Elm Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.