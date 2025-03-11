GoPro Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:GPRO)

GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders acquired 7,133 put options on the company. This is an increase of 425% compared to the average daily volume of 1,359 put options.

GoPro Trading Down 5.4 %

NASDAQ GPRO traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.66. The stock had a trading volume of 2,321,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,946,891. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.16. GoPro has a one year low of $0.64 and a one year high of $2.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 1.62.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.12). GoPro had a negative net margin of 53.94% and a negative return on equity of 55.77%. Sell-side analysts predict that GoPro will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GoPro

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. RIA Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in GoPro during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of GoPro by 153.8% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 23,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 14,485 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of GoPro during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GoPro in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its position in GoPro by 77.4% during the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 27,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 12,172 shares during the period. 70.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $1.50 price target on shares of GoPro in a research note on Friday, January 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of GoPro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday.

GoPro Company Profile

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, mountable and wearable accessories, and subscription services and software in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia and Pacific region, and internationally. The company provides cloud connected HERO12 Black, HERO11 Black, HERO11 Black Mini, HERO10 Black, HERO10 Black Bones, and HERO9 Black waterproof cameras; MAX, a 360-degree waterproof camera; Premium and Premium+ subscription services, which include full access to the Quik app, cloud storage supporting source video and photo quality, camera replacement, and damage protection; Quik subscription that offers access to editing tools, which allows users to edit photos, videos, and create cinematic stories; and Quik desktop and mobile apps that enable users to get their favorite photos and videos with footage from any phone or camera.

