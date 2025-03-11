Golden Matrix Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMGI) Insider Aleksandar Milovanovic Purchases 50,000 Shares

Golden Matrix Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMGI – Get Free Report) insider Aleksandar Milovanovic bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.16 per share, for a total transaction of $108,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 79,214,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,103,432.32. This represents a 0.06 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Aleksandar Milovanovic also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 4th, Aleksandar Milovanovic bought 2,514 shares of Golden Matrix Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.97 per share, for a total transaction of $4,952.58.

On Tuesday, February 18th, Aleksandar Milovanovic bought 100,000 shares of Golden Matrix Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.86 per share, for a total transaction of $186,000.00.

On Friday, February 14th, Aleksandar Milovanovic bought 100,000 shares of Golden Matrix Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.85 per share, for a total transaction of $185,000.00.

On Wednesday, February 5th, Aleksandar Milovanovic bought 20,000 shares of Golden Matrix Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.85 per share, for a total transaction of $37,000.00.

On Monday, February 3rd, Aleksandar Milovanovic bought 50,000 shares of Golden Matrix Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.80 per share, for a total transaction of $90,000.00.

Golden Matrix Group Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ GMGI traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2.06. 51,328 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 139,841. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Golden Matrix Group, Inc. has a one year low of $1.70 and a one year high of $6.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.01 and its 200 day moving average is $2.23.

Separately, Maxim Group initiated coverage on Golden Matrix Group in a research report on Friday, February 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GMGI. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Golden Matrix Group by 332.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 22,420 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Golden Matrix Group by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 545,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 32,182 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Golden Matrix Group by 56.0% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 23,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 8,408 shares during the period. Kera Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Golden Matrix Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Golden Matrix Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. 2.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Golden Matrix Group Company Profile

Golden Matrix Group, Inc provides enterprise software-as-a-service solutions for online casino and sports betting operators. The company develops and owns online gaming intellectual property; and builds gaming platforms for customers located primarily in the Asia Pacific region. Its platform facilitates gaming customers in operating online casinos, sportsbooks, lottery, and live games; and provides customers with access to a portfolio of licensed gaming content, which are provided by gaming content providers.

