Global View Capital Management LLC Takes Position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Global View Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IHI. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Aspect Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000.

Get iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Stock Down 2.5 %

IHI opened at $60.36 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $62.64 and a 200 day moving average of $60.46. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 52-week low of $53.72 and a 52-week high of $65.18. The stock has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.88 and a beta of 0.90.

About iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.