Global View Capital Management LLC Takes $380,000 Position in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBF)

Global View Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBF – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 15,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,000. Global View Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.28% of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TBF. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury during the 4th quarter valued at about $480,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury during the 4th quarter valued at about $596,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury by 86.8% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 154,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,417,000 after buying an additional 71,727 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,885,000. Finally, Robinson Value Management Ltd. acquired a new position in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,005,000.

Get ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury alerts:

ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:TBF opened at $23.68 on Tuesday. ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury has a 12 month low of $21.56 and a 12 month high of $25.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.58.

About ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury

ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (the Fund) seeks daily investment results and interest income earned on cash and financial instruments, which correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Barclays Capital 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Fund seeks a return of -100% of the return of an index for a single day.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.