Global View Capital Management LLC Takes $2.82 Million Position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Global View Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 65,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,815,000. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Global View Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Global View Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FIXD. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $158,285,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 170.7% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 993,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,951,000 after acquiring an additional 626,542 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 7.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,430,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,630,000 after acquiring an additional 615,776 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 297,136.8% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 428,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,392,000 after acquiring an additional 427,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elios Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the third quarter valued at about $17,935,000.

FIXD stock opened at $43.98 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.87. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 52 week low of $39.42 and a 52 week high of $46.80.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. This is an increase from First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st.

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

