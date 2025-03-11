Global View Capital Management LLC Purchases New Shares in VanEck CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:CLOI)

Global View Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:CLOI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 11,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $598,000. Global View Capital Management LLC owned about 0.19% of VanEck CLO ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CLOI. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in VanEck CLO ETF by 12.7% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 169,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,965,000 after buying an additional 19,015 shares during the last quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in VanEck CLO ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 13,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its holdings in VanEck CLO ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 151,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,038,000 after buying an additional 3,810 shares during the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in VanEck CLO ETF by 24.5% during the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 263,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,951,000 after buying an additional 51,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curi RMB Capital LLC increased its holdings in VanEck CLO ETF by 9.3% during the third quarter. Curi RMB Capital LLC now owns 153,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,127,000 after buying an additional 13,011 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck CLO ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA CLOI opened at $52.87 on Tuesday. VanEck CLO ETF has a 52-week low of $52.46 and a 52-week high of $53.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.97.

About VanEck CLO ETF

The VanEck CLO ETF (CLOI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in collateralized loan obligations (CLOs) of any maturity. While targeting USD-denominated high-quality CLOs, the fund may still hold high-yield bonds in foreign currency.

