Global View Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG)

Global View Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 14,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,315,000. Global View Capital Management LLC owned about 0.05% of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ILCG. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 8,239.8% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 838,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,165,000 after purchasing an additional 828,837 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,398,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 5.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 301,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,352,000 after purchasing an additional 15,527 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 6.6% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 270,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,707,000 after purchasing an additional 16,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LongView Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. LongView Wealth Management now owns 142,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,784,000 after purchasing an additional 5,266 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Morningstar Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of ILCG stock opened at $81.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $90.60 and a 200-day moving average of $87.96. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.86 and a beta of 1.13. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF has a one year low of $70.48 and a one year high of $94.61.

About iShares Morningstar Growth ETF

The iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (ILCG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of growth stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

