Global View Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 1,388 iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Global View Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $463,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI boosted its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 53,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,861,000 after acquiring an additional 3,622 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,279,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 62,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,951,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. EPIQ Capital Group LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. EPIQ Capital Group LLC now owns 1,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Moran Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 2,515.7% during the 4th quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,335,000 after acquiring an additional 21,107 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Stock Performance

iShares Russell 3000 ETF stock opened at $318.35 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $340.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $334.74. The company has a market cap of $14.52 billion, a PE ratio of 24.60 and a beta of 1.04. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $282.38 and a fifty-two week high of $350.23.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

