Global View Capital Management LLC Buys New Shares in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Global View Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 10,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 281.2% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 252.0% during the fourth quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,804 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 519.9% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 2,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $108,000.

Shares of NASDAQ ANGL opened at $29.03 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.01. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 60.80 and a beta of 0.52. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $26.98 and a twelve month high of $30.32.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1361 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

The VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. ANGL was launched on Apr 10, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

