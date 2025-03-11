Global View Capital Management LLC Buys New Shares in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Global View Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,014 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp raised its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 1.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,467,517 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,102,363,000 after purchasing an additional 196,696 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 1.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,008,830 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $628,341,000 after purchasing an additional 77,521 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 41.6% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,664,250 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $478,912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663,629 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,489,741 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $464,926,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LP raised its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 4,029,773 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $340,717,000 after purchasing an additional 22,991 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on IFF shares. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Cfra lowered shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $105.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.50.

Insider Transactions at International Flavors & Fragrances

In other news, Director Kevin O’byrne purchased 6,500 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $80.44 per share, with a total value of $522,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,500 shares in the company, valued at $522,860. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances Price Performance

Shares of IFF stock opened at $80.41 on Tuesday. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.64 and a 52-week high of $106.77. The stock has a market cap of $20.56 billion, a PE ratio of 85.54, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $83.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.12.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.14. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 7.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 21st will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 21st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is presently 170.21%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent and Pharma Solutions. The Nourish segment consists of legacy Taste segment combined with N&B’s Food & Beverage division and the food protection business of N&B’s Health & Biosciences division.

Further Reading

