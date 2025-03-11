Global View Capital Management LLC Buys New Shares in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF)

Global View Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 26,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $978,000. Global View Capital Management LLC owned 0.07% of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ARKF. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF in the third quarter valued at $48,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management increased its stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 100.0% in the third quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 7,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 3,560 shares in the last quarter. EQ LLC bought a new stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF in the third quarter valued at $255,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Nwam LLC bought a new stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF in the third quarter valued at $1,641,000.

ARKF opened at $33.07 on Tuesday. ARK Fintech Innovation ETF has a 1-year low of $22.85 and a 1-year high of $44.72. The company has a market cap of $912.73 million, a P/E ratio of 41.35 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.67.

The ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (ARKF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund of stocks related to financial technology innovation. ARKF was launched on Feb 4, 2019 and is managed by ARK.

