Geometric Wealth Advisors Purchases 16,876 Shares of Avantis All International Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVNM)

Geometric Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Avantis All International Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVNM – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 217,247 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,876 shares during the period. Avantis All International Markets Equity ETF accounts for approximately 2.2% of Geometric Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Geometric Wealth Advisors owned about 74.91% of Avantis All International Markets Equity ETF worth $11,898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morling Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Avantis All International Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Peak Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Avantis All International Markets Equity ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC now owns 90,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,418,000 after purchasing an additional 4,560 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Avantis All International Markets Equity ETF by 36.3% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 23,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 6,246 shares during the last quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY boosted its holdings in Avantis All International Markets Equity ETF by 160.5% in the fourth quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 20,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 12,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BWM Planning LLC boosted its holdings in Avantis All International Markets Equity ETF by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. BWM Planning LLC now owns 175,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,632,000 after purchasing an additional 20,624 shares during the last quarter.

Avantis All International Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:AVNM opened at $58.24 on Tuesday. Avantis All International Markets Equity ETF has a one year low of $53.44 and a one year high of $60.83. The firm has a market cap of $100.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $56.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.28.

Avantis All International Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

The Avantis All International Markets Equity ETF (AVNM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that invests in international equity portfolios, typically heavily weighted towards developed markets outside the US. It seeks long-term capital appreciation through securities with higher expected returns.

