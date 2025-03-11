Geometric Wealth Advisors Makes New Investment in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Geometric Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,242 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $363,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GPN. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Global Payments by 94.4% in the 3rd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 517 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Stock Performance

Shares of GPN stock opened at $97.06 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $107.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.63. Global Payments Inc. has a 52 week low of $91.60 and a 52 week high of $140.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.03 billion, a PE ratio of 15.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by ($0.14). Global Payments had a return on equity of 12.21% and a net margin of 15.54%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 11.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.18%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GPN shares. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Global Payments from $156.00 to $149.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Global Payments from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Global Payments from $138.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Global Payments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 price target (down from $155.00) on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.33.

Insider Transactions at Global Payments

In related news, Director Robert H. B. Baldwin, Jr. purchased 5,800 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $116.00 per share, for a total transaction of $672,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 42,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,957,608. The trade was a 15.70 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

