Geometric Wealth Advisors Increases Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Geometric Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 119.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,511 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,150 shares during the period. Geometric Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2,001.8% in the 4th quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHZ opened at $23.15 on Tuesday. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $22.26 and a 52 week high of $24.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.84 and a 200 day moving average of $23.13.

About Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

