Geodrill Limited (TSE:GEO) Insider Sustainable Capital Ltd Sells 10,900 Shares of Stock

Geodrill Limited (TSE:GEO – Get Free Report) insider Sustainable Capital Ltd sold 10,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.01, for a total value of C$32,764.31.
Sustainable Capital Ltd also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, March 3rd, Sustainable Capital Ltd sold 29,700 shares of Geodrill stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.18, for a total value of C$94,303.44.
- On Monday, February 24th, Sustainable Capital Ltd sold 22,900 shares of Geodrill stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.13, for a total value of C$71,677.00.
- On Thursday, February 20th, Sustainable Capital Ltd sold 23,800 shares of Geodrill stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.11, for a total value of C$74,018.00.
- On Tuesday, February 18th, Sustainable Capital Ltd sold 18,800 shares of Geodrill stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.22, for a total value of C$60,536.00.
- On Thursday, February 13th, Sustainable Capital Ltd sold 63,600 shares of Geodrill stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.21, for a total value of C$204,156.00.
- On Monday, February 10th, Sustainable Capital Ltd sold 17,600 shares of Geodrill stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.12, for a total value of C$54,912.00.
- On Monday, January 27th, Sustainable Capital Ltd sold 9,700 shares of Geodrill stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.18, for a total value of C$30,846.00.
Geodrill Stock Performance
GEO opened at C$2.89 on Tuesday. Geodrill Limited has a 12-month low of C$1.71 and a 12-month high of C$3.32. The stock has a market cap of C$97.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63, a PEG ratio of 0.04 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$3.10 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45.
About Geodrill
Geodrill Ltd is an exploration drilling company. It mainly operates a fleet of multi-purpose, core, air-core, and grade control drill rigs. The company provides reverse circulation, diamond core, air-core, grade control, geo-tech, and water bore drilling services to major, intermediate, and junior mining companies.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Geodrill
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- How to Protect Your Portfolio When Inflation Is Rising
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- 3 Tech Stocks Defying Sector Weakness and Thriving in 2025
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- Despite Challenges Novo Nordisk Plans to Crush GLP-1 Competitors
Receive News & Ratings for Geodrill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Geodrill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.