Geodrill Limited (TSE:GEO) Insider Sustainable Capital Ltd Sells 10,900 Shares of Stock

Geodrill Limited (TSE:GEO – Get Free Report) insider Sustainable Capital Ltd sold 10,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.01, for a total value of C$32,764.31.

Sustainable Capital Ltd also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 3rd, Sustainable Capital Ltd sold 29,700 shares of Geodrill stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.18, for a total value of C$94,303.44.

On Monday, February 24th, Sustainable Capital Ltd sold 22,900 shares of Geodrill stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.13, for a total value of C$71,677.00.

On Thursday, February 20th, Sustainable Capital Ltd sold 23,800 shares of Geodrill stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.11, for a total value of C$74,018.00.

On Tuesday, February 18th, Sustainable Capital Ltd sold 18,800 shares of Geodrill stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.22, for a total value of C$60,536.00.

On Thursday, February 13th, Sustainable Capital Ltd sold 63,600 shares of Geodrill stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.21, for a total value of C$204,156.00.

On Monday, February 10th, Sustainable Capital Ltd sold 17,600 shares of Geodrill stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.12, for a total value of C$54,912.00.

On Monday, January 27th, Sustainable Capital Ltd sold 9,700 shares of Geodrill stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.18, for a total value of C$30,846.00.

Geodrill Stock Performance

GEO opened at C$2.89 on Tuesday. Geodrill Limited has a 12-month low of C$1.71 and a 12-month high of C$3.32. The stock has a market cap of C$97.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63, a PEG ratio of 0.04 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$3.10 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45.

About Geodrill

Geodrill ( TSE:GEO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 3rd. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.04 by C($0.05). Geodrill had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 7.24%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Geodrill Limited will post 0.3108935 earnings per share for the current year.

Geodrill Ltd is an exploration drilling company. It mainly operates a fleet of multi-purpose, core, air-core, and grade control drill rigs. The company provides reverse circulation, diamond core, air-core, grade control, geo-tech, and water bore drilling services to major, intermediate, and junior mining companies.

