General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Bought by Cornerstone Advisors LLC

Cornerstone Advisors LLC increased its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,300 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $8,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GE. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. purchased a new stake in General Electric during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of General Electric in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Electric in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on GE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on General Electric from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Northcoast Research started coverage on General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on General Electric from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on General Electric from $235.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on General Electric from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.31.

General Electric Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of General Electric stock opened at $191.61 on Tuesday. General Electric has a twelve month low of $130.38 and a twelve month high of $212.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.99, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $193.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $183.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.27. General Electric had a return on equity of 22.19% and a net margin of 14.31%. Equities research analysts forecast that General Electric will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

General Electric Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. This is a boost from General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.04%.

About General Electric

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

