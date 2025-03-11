GCM Resources (LON:GCM) Trading Up 37% – Time to Buy?

GCM Resources Plc (LON:GCM – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 37% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2.55 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.50 ($0.03). Approximately 9,873,602 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 976% from the average daily volume of 917,979 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.83 ($0.02).

GCM Resources Stock Up 33.2 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1.59 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2.10. The company has a market capitalization of £7.28 million, a PE ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 1.20.

About GCM Resources

GCM Resources Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a resource exploration and development company in the United States. The company primarily engages in the development of the Phulbari coal and power project that relates to thermal coal and semi-soft coking coal located in Northwest, Bangladesh.

