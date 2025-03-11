GCM Resources (LON:GCM) Stock Price Up 37% – Here’s Why

GCM Resources Plc (LON:GCM – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 37% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 2.60 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.50 ($0.03). 13,235,238 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,242% from the average session volume of 986,584 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.83 ($0.02).

GCM Resources Trading Up 44.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £7.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2.10.

About GCM Resources

GCM Resources Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a resource exploration and development company in the United States. The company primarily engages in the development of the Phulbari coal and power project that relates to thermal coal and semi-soft coking coal located in Northwest, Bangladesh.

