GC Wealth Management RIA LLC Trims Stock Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

GC Wealth Management RIA LLC cut its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,559 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 167 shares during the period. GC Wealth Management RIA LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter valued at $27,000. IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Marshall Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 56.4% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 122 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Life Planners acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. 74.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on LOW. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $305.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $305.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $280.83.

Shares of LOW opened at $242.07 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $251.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $259.27. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $211.80 and a twelve month high of $287.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.19, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.12.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.10. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.19% and a negative return on equity of 47.55%. The company had revenue of $18.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.29 billion. Analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.9 EPS for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

