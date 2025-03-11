GC Wealth Management RIA LLC Sells 893 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

GC Wealth Management RIA LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,427 shares of the company’s stock after selling 893 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for about 1.4% of GC Wealth Management RIA LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. GC Wealth Management RIA LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $8,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 5,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,533,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 53.7% during the 4th quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the period. Geometric Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 145.3% during the 4th quarter. Geometric Wealth Advisors now owns 18,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,353,000 after buying an additional 10,940 shares during the period. O Dell Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $241,000. Finally, Briaud Financial Planning Inc raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 49.6% during the 4th quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc now owns 298,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,591,000 after buying an additional 99,001 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

VTI stock opened at $275.62 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.31 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.79 and a beta of 1.03. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $244.57 and a fifty-two week high of $303.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $294.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $290.08.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

