GC Wealth Management RIA LLC Sells 697 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

GC Wealth Management RIA LLC cut its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,992 shares of the company’s stock after selling 697 shares during the period. GC Wealth Management RIA LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $1,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Gables Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 111.1% during the fourth quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 3,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Riverbend Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $401,000. Clare Market Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,250,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance increased its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 72,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the period. 11.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Novo Nordisk A/S Price Performance

Novo Nordisk A/S stock opened at $78.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $353.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $84.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.45. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52 week low of $77.61 and a 52 week high of $148.15.

Novo Nordisk A/S Increases Dividend

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.03. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 84.68% and a net margin of 34.81%. Equities research analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a $0.7874 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a yield of 1.2%. This is a positive change from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.51. Novo Nordisk A/S’s payout ratio is currently 47.72%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NVO. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Novo Nordisk A/S from $156.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. UBS Group upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. StockNews.com cut Novo Nordisk A/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 29th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.25.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

(Free Report)

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.