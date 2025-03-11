GC Wealth Management RIA LLC Sells 6,475 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

GC Wealth Management RIA LLC lessened its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) by 15.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,475 shares during the period. GC Wealth Management RIA LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 140,255,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,546,871,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700,141 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 59,613,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,620,028,000 after acquiring an additional 2,806,927 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 46,887,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,060,703,000 after acquiring an additional 1,671,610 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 42,929,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,886,769,000 after acquiring an additional 297,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 37.1% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 37,819,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,747,658,000 after acquiring an additional 10,231,001 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BAC stock opened at $39.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $302.55 billion, a PE ratio of 12.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.32. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $34.15 and a 12-month high of $48.08.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.05. Bank of America had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 10.29%. The company had revenue of $25.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 32.30%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BAC. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Bank of America from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Bank of America from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. HSBC upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Bank of America from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Baird R W upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bank of America currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.64.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

