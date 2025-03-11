GC Wealth Management RIA LLC Invests $6.47 Million in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

GC Wealth Management RIA LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 133,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,467,000. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of GC Wealth Management RIA LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. GC Wealth Management RIA LLC owned 0.05% of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VTIP. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Coastline Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the third quarter worth about $72,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 177.7% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 1,573 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:VTIP opened at $49.49 on Tuesday. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 12 month low of $47.65 and a 12 month high of $49.62. The business’s 50-day moving average is $48.89 and its 200 day moving average is $48.91.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Dividend Announcement

About Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a dividend of $0.529 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.