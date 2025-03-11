GC Wealth Management RIA LLC Decreases Stock Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

GC Wealth Management RIA LLC decreased its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,656 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 3,114 shares during the quarter. GC Wealth Management RIA LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $3,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in TJX Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 23,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.03, for a total value of $2,882,346.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 484,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,569,772.67. The trade was a 4.62 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Alan M. Bennett sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.53, for a total value of $988,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TJX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on TJX Companies from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Guggenheim increased their target price on TJX Companies from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on TJX Companies from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. StockNews.com cut TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on TJX Companies from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.06.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TJX

TJX Companies Trading Down 1.6 %

NYSE:TJX opened at $117.40 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.35 and a 1-year high of $128.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.35.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.07. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 61.82% and a net margin of 8.63%. The firm had revenue of $16.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.24 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

TJX Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.