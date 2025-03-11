Gables Capital Management Inc. Sells 3,743 Shares of Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM)

Gables Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 98,156 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 3,743 shares during the period. Gables Capital Management Inc. owned 0.36% of Stellus Capital Investment worth $1,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCM. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Stellus Capital Investment during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,328,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Stellus Capital Investment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $226,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Stellus Capital Investment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $223,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Stellus Capital Investment by 70.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,949 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 6,197 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in Stellus Capital Investment by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 13,106 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 2,862 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Stellus Capital Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday.

Stellus Capital Investment Stock Down 0.8 %

SCM stock opened at $13.93 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.07. Stellus Capital Investment Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.85 and a fifty-two week high of $15.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $383.35 million, a P/E ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.07.

Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 4th. The investment management company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $25.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.60 million. Stellus Capital Investment had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 45.39%. On average, research analysts expect that Stellus Capital Investment Co. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stellus Capital Investment Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a $0.1333 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 10.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. Stellus Capital Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.89%.

Stellus Capital Investment Company Profile

(Free Report)

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund prefers to invest in US and Canada.

Featured Articles

