Gables Capital Management Inc. Sells 3,000 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Gables Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,800 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Gables Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clare Market Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter valued at about $853,000. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 38,828 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 5,518 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 96,137 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $897,000 after buying an additional 9,889 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 492,468 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $4,595,000 after buying an additional 32,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 62.8% during the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 17,095 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 6,596 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Price Performance

Shares of WBA stock opened at $11.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $9.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.72. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a one year low of $8.08 and a one year high of $22.05.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 10th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.13. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 5.87% and a positive return on equity of 17.61%. The business had revenue of $39.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

WBA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.54.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

Featured Stories

