Gables Capital Management Inc. Sells 200 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Gables Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Republic Services accounts for 0.9% of Gables Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Gables Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $1,959,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Republic Services in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI raised its stake in Republic Services by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 132 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of Republic Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Republic Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Republic Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 57.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RSG stock opened at $233.20 on Tuesday. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $180.91 and a 12-month high of $240.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $219.55 and its 200 day moving average is $211.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.73.

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.21. Republic Services had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 18.28%. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 2nd will be given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 2nd. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. Republic Services’s payout ratio is presently 35.75%.

In other Republic Services news, COO Gregg Brummer sold 6,293 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.20, for a total value of $1,436,062.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,376,931.20. This trade represents a 37.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RSG. Argus set a $260.00 target price on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Republic Services from $239.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. CIBC upgraded shares of Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $264.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Republic Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $211.00 to $238.00 in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $219.00 to $237.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $236.88.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

