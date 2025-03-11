Gables Capital Management Inc. Raises Position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Gables Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 132.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 580 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $46,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Miller Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter worth $548,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI boosted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 3,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 47.6% during the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 8,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 2,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 224,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,727,000 after acquiring an additional 26,784 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Stock Down 2.6 %

JCI opened at $77.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.60. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52 week low of $59.83 and a 52 week high of $91.14. The company has a market capitalization of $51.47 billion, a PE ratio of 29.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 15.11%. Analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JCI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. Argus raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $103.00 in a report on Monday, February 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Johnson Controls International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.27.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Daniel C. Mcconeghy sold 1,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.73, for a total transaction of $171,073.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,175,967.19. This represents a 7.29 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marlon Sullivan sold 7,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.35, for a total transaction of $602,620.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,246 shares in the company, valued at $2,687,704.10. This represents a 18.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 713,280 shares of company stock worth $62,575,288. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

